Mercedes To Drop EQ Naming Convention For Electric Models And Go Back To Traditional Nomenclature

Mercedes-Benz is to revert its electric cars back to traditional model naming structures in the coming years as the first generation of its all-electric models come to the end of their life cycles.

The German giant has used EQ to designate its EVs across eight models from EQA to EQS SUV, but the new electric G-Class marks a change in approach. Branded ‘G580 with EQ Technology’, rather than the previously touted Mercedes EQG that would follow the naming strategy, the electric G-Class sits alongside petrol, diesel and high-performance AMG models in one range of cars.

On whether the EQ naming system will be replaced with ‘EQ Technology’, Mercedes boss Ola Källenius told Auto Express: “The conversion has already started. And it started this year with the electric G [G 580 with EQ Technology]. As we go through these next few years, there will be the nomenclature that you know, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class and the SUV derivatives of those.”