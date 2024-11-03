Mercedes To Enter Luxury Minivan Market In The US In 2026

Mercedes-Benz will finally introduce an all-electric minivan to the United States in 2026, with the successor to the all-electric EQV made available to American customers for the first time.

Company officials told WardsAuto that the third-generation minivan will return to the US as the V-Class, dropping the EQV name used in European markets. The new model will be underpinned by the upcoming VAN.EA platform, which is modular and scalable, allowing Mercedes to base myriad vans of different shapes and sizes on the same architecture.

Like the new V-Class, these commercial and luxury vans will arrive in 2026 and offer customers a wide range of options at different price points. According to the report, the third-generation V-Class will have single and dual motor setups, two different battery sizes, and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Customers will also be able to choose from various seating configurations.



