Mercedes To Equip EQS With 4 Wheeel Steering But Locked Behind A Subscription

Slowly but surely, our friends at the automakers are starting to lock features behind a paywall. If there’s one thing that people love, it’s paying a monthly fee to use something they already paid for. But, as Auto Motor und Sport reports, the German-market Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship EV will have its full rear-wheel steering capability locked behind a subscription. Here’s how it will work. The EQS comes standard with rear-wheel steering, but in Germany, it will only turn the wheels to 4.5 degrees, even though the system is designed to go up to 10 degrees. If you want that extra 5.5 degrees, it’ll require more money and an OTA (over the air) update or you can pay for it in advance for up to three years:



