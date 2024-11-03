Mercedes To Keep Inexpensive A-Class Around Because Buyers Can't Afford Anything Else

The entry-level Mercedes-Benz A-Class has reportedly received a stay of execution, with company executives deciding to keep it in production until 2026, reports Autocar.

Discontinued in the United States in early 2022, the stepping stone into Mercedes ownership was due to be killed off this year for new battery-electric options. The automaker recently announced that it would change its EV strategy due to dwindling demand for electric vehicles.



Previously, Mercedes aimed to be an all-electric brand by 2030, with 50% of global sales coming from PHEVs and EVs by next year. Now, the company hopes to achieve this goal sometime between 2025 and 2030. CEO Ola Kallenius said customers and "market conditions will set the pace of transformation" into the electric era. The chief executive also noted that a series of ups and downs would punctuate this transition era.