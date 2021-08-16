Mercedes To Keep Rugged Off Road Specs For EQG - Just Zero Emissions

From four- to twelve-cylinder engines, the Mercedes G-Class has had them all. There will come a time when a certain variant of the legendary Geländewagen won't feature a gasoline or diesel powertrain under the hood as an electric model has been confirmed for 2024. It might be previewed by a concept as early as September at IAA Munich, and in the meantime, a report from Autocar aims to shed light on how the G is embracing the electric era. Thankfully, the luxury SUV built by Magna Steyr is allegedly keeping its ladder-frame chassis. That should translate into serious off-road chops on a par with the ICE-powered G-Class. The British magazine claims the engineers will retain the body-on-frame platform and adapt it for electric propulsion by yanking out the oily bits to replace them with electric motors and a battery pack.



Read Article