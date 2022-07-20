Mercedes To Recall 2020 GLC 350e Models After Driveshaft Eats Through Wiring Harness

Mercedes will recall 1,168 units of the 2020 GLC 350e as a result of a defect in the routing of the transmission wiring harness.

The automaker first became aware of an issue in September 2020, when a customer outside the U.S. complained that their vehicle lost power while driving. The company investigated, and found similar issues occurring at both GLC plants and in the E-Class. Since those occurred on different platforms and at different plants, Mercedes determined that the problem didn’t stem from an engineering error on its part, and it turned to the wiring harness supplier.