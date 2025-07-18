Mercedes To Slash EV Prices To Reach ICE Parity - Does This Mean EVs Are No Longer A Premium Option?

Agent009 submitted on 7/18/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:26:45 AM

Views : 124 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you're shopping for a Mercedes-Benz EV, you might want to hold off for a little bit. A Mercedes-Benz dealer sales manager in Ohio has just posted on TikTok that there will be some huge price drops as Mercedes-Benz introduces 2026 models like the EQE and EQS SUVs.

 
We're not talking small potatoes, either. These are discounts in the five figures. More than $15,000 off the base price of a new EQS SUV in some cases. That's a price that brings the luxury SUV down to the cost of a Tesla Model X. The problem is that inventory of those 2026 models might be very limited.


Read Article


Mercedes To Slash EV Prices To Reach ICE Parity - Does This Mean EVs Are No Longer A Premium Option?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)