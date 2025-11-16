Mercedes To Spawn 900hp AMG GLC from Electric Womb?

Mercedes-AMG is developing a ferocious electric version of the GLC SUV, promising more than 900bhp and positioning it as one of the brand's most potent offerings yet. Based on the recently revealed all-electric Mercedes-Benz GLC, which debuted at the Munich motor show in September, this high-performance variant is slated for a 2026 launch. It draws heavily from the groundbreaking AMG.EA architecture showcased in the 1341bhp GT XX concept, making it the third-most-powerful AMG model overall, the mightiest in the SUV lineup, and a direct challenger to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo's 980bhp peak.



Powertrain Innovations



At the heart of this beast lies a tri-motor configuration: a single axial-flux unit up front and a pair at the rear, collectively unleashing over 900bhp—almost twice the 489bhp of the base GLC EQ. This setup is powered by an 800V battery pack equipped with high-density cylindrical cells, a step up from the prismatic cells in the standard model. Enhanced thermal management, including a direct cooling system that circulates coolant around individual cells, ensures the pack can handle extreme demands. This not only supports blistering acceleration but also enables ultra-fast 400kW DC charging—70kW quicker than the regular GLC—while keeping temperatures in check even during intense track sessions.



Performance Expectations



AMG engineers are aiming for a sub-3.0-second sprint from 0-62mph, with a electronically limited top speed of 155mph. The sophisticated cooling tech will be crucial for maintaining consistent output from the three-motor system under prolonged high-stress conditions, ensuring this SUV can deliver supercar-like thrills on both road and circuit.



Design and Cabin Details



While full specifics on styling and interior upgrades remain under wraps, the AMG GLC is expected to build on the standard model's sleek, aerodynamic form with aggressive tweaks like wider arches, larger brakes, and signature AMG flourishes. Inside, anticipate a driver-focused cockpit with customizable drive modes, synthetic V8 exhaust notes, and simulated gearshifts to evoke the visceral feel of traditional AMGs.



Pricing and Launch Timeline



No official pricing has been announced, but given its position at the top of the GLC range, expect a premium tag well above the standard electric model's estimated £60,000-£70,000 starting point in the UK. The high-performance AMG edition will hit roads in 2026, just ahead of an even more extreme 1000bhp GT-badged SUV in 2027.



In summary, this electrified AMG GLC signals a bold shift for the performance division, blending cutting-edge EV tech with unapologetic power to take on elite rivals. It promises to redefine what an SUV can achieve, all while paving the way for Mercedes' zero-emissions future.







