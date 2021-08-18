Mercedes To Throw In The Towel On Formula E At The End Of 2022

Mercedes has announced that they will pull out of Formula E at the end of next season, the 2021-2022 race season. The announcement comes just after the conclusion of this year’s Formula E season, which saw Mercedes win both the Teams’ and Drivers’ championship (via Nyck de Vries) last weekend.



Mercedes first started its Formula E involvement in season 5 by partnering with HWA Racelab. That season, HWA got ninth place in the championship. Mercedes became an official title sponsor of the team in season 6, in which they placed third. Then, this season, they won it all.



