Mercedes To Use Turquoise Lighting To Let Police Know It Is In Self Driving Mode

The future of automotive lights could be a tad more colorful as Mercedes has become the first automaker in Germany to receive approval to use turquoise marker lights on autonomous vehicles. The approval has been granted for testing purposes and is slated to last until July 2028.
 
The turquoise lights will be used to inform other road users when the vehicle is operating in autonomous driving mode. Interestingly, Mercedes said “this also allows traffic authorities and police to recognize the system status more easily and determine whether the driver is allowed to engage in other activities during conditionally automated driving.”


