Mercedes-Benz will use turquoise daytime running lights to signal that a car is driving autonomously in the US, after the technology was approved for use in California and Nevada.



The two American states were the first to approve Mercedes’ level-three automated driving technology for use on public roads.



Named Drive Pilot, the optional lidar-based system allows the Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS to drive themselves at speeds of up to 40mph.





