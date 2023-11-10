Mercedes US EV Sales Jump By Almost 300% In Third Quarter

Mercedes-Benz reported its sales for the third quarter in the United States, and electric vehicles are making their mark on the brand’s overall look. While there was a slight decrease in the concentration of EV sales compared to Q2, the German automaker is still looking at numbers that are more than respectable.

In Q3, Mercedes-Benz recorded total sales of 90,011 cars in the United States, with 10,423 units being electric vehicles. This accounted for about 11.5 percent of the total sales for the quarter, and so far, EVs have accounted for 14 percent of overall passenger vehicle sales since the beginning of the year.

The 10,423 EV units that were sold in the U.S. in Q3 from Mercedes-Benz is a 284 percent increase from Q3 2022.