Although wagons have been a staple of Mercedes’ range for decades, the German automaker has reportedly lost faith in the body style and will ditch all of them from its lineup by 2030.

That’s according to Automobilewoche, which reports that the CLA Shooting Brake will disappear from the Mercedes lineup in 2025 with no successor to follow it. The E-Class will apparently be the last holdout, but by 2030, a new E-class will have arrived offering no wagon variants.