Mercedes Unleashes The 443HP 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE

More than just a new coupe, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE packs fresh innovations in performance driving. It’s the latest triumph in a long tradition of Mercedes coupe design. But with brute power under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe brings more to the table than your typical new trendsetter. Its ingenious design extends from exterior to cabin to engine to deliver an unforgettable driving experience.



Bold design elements and accents add an aggressive edge to the CLE’s obvious elegance. A long coupe hood, signature AMG grille, angular air inlets and muscular rear generate an aura of ferocity. They’re complemented within by a cabin where every thoughtful detail enhances how it feels to drive. Dramatic trim options include man-made leather and black microfiber. A flat-bottomed AMG Performance steering wheel and available performance seats offer control and support. A free-standing central media display pairs with an angled driver display, where the driver can switch among different styles, from “Classic” and “Sport” to the AMG exclusive “Supersport”. Whatever style you choose, it will take the measure of a machine built for thrills. And the root of those thrills is the new inline six-cylinder turbo engine. Enhanced combustion chambers, new piston rings, optimized injection and a new exhaust gas turbocharger deliver increased boost pressure, allowing the CLE to achieve maximum torque, including an “overboost” for up to 12 seconds. It’s a responsive system for peak performance.









The rest of the vehicle’s systems channel that performance with finesse. Standard 4MATIC+ Disclaimer adjusts dynamically depending on driving conditions, transitioning from rear to all-wheel drive as the situation demands. And the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension channel and absorb the engine’s power for supreme response, comfort and pure driving pleasure. Key Highlights

Performance New handcrafted AMG 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque (briefly 442 with overboost)Disclaimer 0–60 mph in 4.0 seconds (est.)Disclaimer Disclaimer Top speed of 155 mph (optionally 168 with AMG Driver’s Package)Disclaimer AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel driveDisclaimer AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes AMG RIDE CONTROL sport suspension with adaptive damping adjustment Latest generation of driving assistance technologyDisclaimer Design Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) with Voice Control multimedia system based on artificial intelligence, with AMG-specific functions Available AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps AMG Performance steering wheel with Touch Control buttons Available AMG performance seat



