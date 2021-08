Cars of the future are going to be chatty as hell. And it’s not like they don’t already communicate in little ways, sending data to Google Maps, Waze and the like to inform each other (and us dumb meat sacks) of traffic patterns, obstructions and other annoyances. Things are only going to continue in that direction — especially as cars need each other more and us, less. I imagine one day they’ll say mean things about us behind our backs in their own secret language.



Read Article