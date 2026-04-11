Mercedes Wants To Put Screens In Your Windows

Mercedes has never been shy about its love of big screens. Former design chief Gorden Wagener even took a swipe at BMW and Audi for not going big enough with their displays, arguing that modern cars need large screens. Apparently, Mercedes isn't done finding new places to put them. The three-pointed star is now exploring ways to integrate LED displays directly into car windows and turn the windshield into a holographic communication surface. At this rate, the only place left without a screen might be the tires. Of course, Mercedes will argue that all this technology serves a purpose beyond giving passengers something else to stare at.



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