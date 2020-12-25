Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays And THANK YOU From The Auto Spies!

By now, we hope you've all opened your presents and are having a wonderful Christmastime.



It's been quite a year but we're all still here and have all the important things.



Although I lost my little Agent Bailey to cancer on Monday, I remain thankful and optimistic about 2021.



She had a way of getting people to talk and spill all the secrets...Her '00' will be retired.







So we wanted to wish you all a great holiday season and thank you for letting us do what we love.



Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Auto Spies.











