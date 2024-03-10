Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg Has A Cadillac CT5V As His Daily Driver

Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg has been on a quest to rehabilitate his image lately. Pretty much anything helps. He got a new haircut, he has a laissez-faire attitude about his critics, and as a reply on Instagram reveals, he now daily-drives a supercharged Cadillac. After someone asked him what he drove in the relevant post, Zuckerberg replied, "Mostly Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing these days, but sometimes other things." But there's an important piece of the puzzle missing here: He didn't specify if his Blackwing was a stick or not. I'm leaning towards no, but if it is, maybe I'll think twice about comparing him to an animatronic the next time I see him on TV.



