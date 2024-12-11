Mexican Officials Want To Know If Gigafactory Can Be Saved From Trump Tariffs

Officials from Mexico are eager to meet with Elon Musk about Tesla’s production plans for the country after Donald Trump won the US election last week. Musk, who has supported Trump since the assassination attempt on him in July, had originally announced Tesla would establish a Gigafactory in Mexico, but those plans are in jeopardy. The planned factory was originally confirmed in March 2023 and came after months of meetings between Musk and local officials. The new site was to be located near Monterrey in the state of Nuevo León and handle the production of one of the automaker’s planned ‘next gen’ vehicles. However, in July, Musk said Tesla had paused plans for the factory after Trump began touting the idea of leaning heavily into massive tariffs on imported vehicles.



