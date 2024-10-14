Mexico Decides To Build Affordable Electric Vehicles Since The Rest Of World Can't Seem To Do It

Agent009 submitted on 10/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:43 AM

Views : 152 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: apnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Snubbed by Tesla, Mexico’s new president pledged Friday to create a Mexican-made small, affordable electric car to compete with vehicles imported from China.
 
President Claudia Sheinbaum said Teslas were too “onerous,” or expensive, for the Mexican market anyway. Tesla’s cheapest car, the Model 3, costs about $30,000.
 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July the company had “paused” plans for a plant in Mexico, citing Donald Trump’s remarks about possible auto tariffs.
 
Sheinbaum said her government will try to bring together Mexican companies and researchers to produce a “compact, cheap electric car.”
 


Read Article


Mexico Decides To Build Affordable Electric Vehicles Since The Rest Of World Can't Seem To Do It

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)