Mexico wants to ask Elon Musk if Tesla still plans to build its ‘Gigafactory Mexico’ now that Trump has won the elections.

After months of speculations, Tesla officially announced Gigafactory Mexico back in March 2023. At the time, Tesla talked about moving fast and building the plant in about a year, like it did in Shanghai.



However, it didn’t happen.



By the end of 2023, Tesla confirmed that it was pumping the brakes on the project amid concerns about the global economy.