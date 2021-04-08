Mexico May Host a Second F1 Race In Cancun

As reported by Mexican newspaper Reforma, Sergio Perez's dad, Mexican politician Antonio Perez Garibay, has said that Cancun could be in line for a second Mexican Grand Prix by 2024. It'd be in addition to the existing race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, which is confirmed until at least 2022. Checo's dad had already teased that he'd been speaking to F1 bosses at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, posting to social media on Sunday a photo of himself with FIA president Jean Todt captioned "BUENAS NOTICIAS PARA MEXICO CANCÚN 2024" ("GOOD NEWS FOR MEXICO CANCÚN 2024"), but has since told local media more about the actual plans.



