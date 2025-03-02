Mexico Strikes Last Minute Deal To Delay US Tariffs

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico struck a deal with the Trump administration to delay stiff tariffs, which were set to take effect on Tuesday, for a month as the two countries reached a series of agreements on border security. Ms. Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 additional troops, who President Trump said would be designated to stop the flow of migrants and illegal drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border. In return, Mexico will get at least a temporary reprieve from the blanket 25 percent tariffs Mr. Trump announced on Saturday, as well as help from the U.S. government to stanch the movement of guns back over the border, Ms. Sheinbaum said on Monday. The agreement, two days after Mr. Trump also announced tariffs of 25 percent against Canada and 10 percent against China, came amid fears that the measures would disrupt the global economy, roiling stock markets around the world.



