Mexico To Give Amnesty To US Vehicles Illegally In Country

It's estimated that as many as one quarter of cars on Mexican roads are in fact unregistered American cars illegally imported to the country, driven with perhaps retired U.S. plates or counterfeit ones. They’re nicknamed chocolate cars, so named because of the word’s similarity to the Mexican word for crooked, “chueco.” This week, the Mexican government gave owners of chocolate cars a reprieve by allowing them to pay a one time fee of 2,500 pesos ($124) to formally legalize and register their vehicles in the country.



