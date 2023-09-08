Miami Authorities Find Stash Of 32 Stolen Cars At The Bottom Of A Lake

A 2002 Nissan Altima, in any normal context, is nothing special. But when this very vehicle is the first of 32 pulled by a skilled team of divers from the bottom of a South Florida lake, it was the beginning of an almost movie-like story of a lake teeming with the remains of dozens of cars and trucks. According to local authorities, many of these vehicles could be linked to the coverup of a crime. As reported by the local station of CBS News in Miami, an unassuming lake not far from their headquarters in Doral, Miami-Dade County, had played host to an insidious secret hidden in its depths. At first, Miami-Dade County police were none the wiser that what very likely is a hidden crime scene lurked beneath the gloomy water, possibly for decades. But as local wrecker crews pulled mangled hulks of steel out of the murky waters the morning of August 8th, it was clear something other than hapless accidents could be to blame for how all these cars and trucks wound up at the bottom of one of countless lakes in Miami-Dade County.



