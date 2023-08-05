Miami Wants To Switch F1 Race To Later In The Season And At Night To Avoid Storms And Hot Weather

As F1 races look to innovate and keep themselves fresh, one idea being considered is for Miami to follow Las Vegas and run at night.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel said that a night race was something being evaluated amid talks with F1.

"We've had some discussions about potentially doing that," Garfinkel told selected media, including Motorsport.com.

"Obviously at this time of year, the weather's a little unpredictable. This year is pretty nice so far, and the breezes have helped a lot, but last year was unseasonably hot.