Although marijuana may be legal now in Michigan, it's still not legal to smoke and drive. But take it from the experience of car dealers and car cleaners - plenty of people still are. "It's way more prevalent of an issue with smells coming back in our vehicles smelling like weed," says Thad Szott, co-owner of Szott M-59 Toyota in Waterford. For Thad and his crew, they're having a hard time cleaning their rentals and loaners.



