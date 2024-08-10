Michigan Democrats Goes Fishing For Votes By Claiming EV Mandates Are Nonsense

Electric vehicles have been a cornerstone of the Democratic platform and the party’s playbook mentions them multiple times. One such passage claims, “With tax credits, Democrats helped quadruple sales of electric vehicles, with the goal that 50 percent of all new passenger cars sold in the U.S. by 2030 be electric.”

Given this, it’s interesting to see Michigan senate candidate Elissa Slotkin campaign against EV mandates. In a recent ad blitz, the Democrat says she lives on a dirt road nowhere near a charging station so she doesn’t own an EV.