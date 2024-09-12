Michigan Officials Suspend Dealership License For Being An Imminent Threat To Public Safety

A Michigan dealer had its license suspended this week after the state caught it allegedly leasing used vehicles as new, along with several other violations. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) alleges that LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia violated several Michigan Vehicle Code statutes, and it's currently reviewing the case to possibly refer it to the state's attorney general.

The state didn't mince words, saying, "These violations created an ongoing imminent threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action.