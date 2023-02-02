Michigan Ready To Sell It's Soul To The Chinese For A New Battery Plant That Virginia Refused On Principles

Michigan is doing the most to secure a deal with Ford-CATL to secure the lithium iron phosphate battery project, reportedly worth $3.5 billion. More importantly, this significant investment from Ford and the Chinese-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd will create 2,500 jobs. Automotive News spoke to several people involved in the lobbying process, and it's no secret that the state wants it badly. According to Quentin Messer, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state is competing aggressively for the project. "Michigan is always talking to Ford and any of our large employers," Messer said to the AN's affiliate, Crain's Detroit Business. "We talk in general about making sure that Michigan remains a competitive environment for opportunity."



