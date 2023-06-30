Michigan Residents Sue Ford Over New Battery Plant - Fear Environmental Risks Of Going Green

BlueOval Battery Park Michigan is a key part of Ford’s plan to get ready for a large-scale shift to EVs and the $3.5 billion project is expected to create around 2,500 jobs for the local community. But not everyone living close the planned site is ecstatic about the venture. A group of Michigan residents in Marshall, where Ford wants to open the battery park in 2026, are suing local government officials in an attempt to halt the project. The group calls itself “Committee for Marshall — Not the Megasite” and has filed a suit in Calhoun County Circuit Court claiming that the plant could pose an environmental risk to the Kalamazoo River and the agricultural lands around the city of Marshall.



Read Article