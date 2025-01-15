Michigan State Police Adds Mustang Mach-Es To The Fleet - Suffers Immediate Backlash For Wasteful Spending

The Michigan State Police has just added the first battery electric vehicles to its fleet. The model will be used on patrol by the armed officers working for the State Security Operations Section at state-owned and leased facilities in the Lansing area.

The Michigan State Police's Precision Driving Unit tests and evaluates police vehicles from various manufacturers every year. The data is provided to all fleet managers and purchasing agents across the country.

The Mustang Mach-E ended up with the state properties security officers because they patrol a substantially smaller number of miles per day than the troopers and motor carrier officers within city limits and at lower speeds, Colonel James F. Gady II, director of the MSP, reported.