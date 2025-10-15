Mick Schumacher Completes First Indycar Test After F1 Hopes Fizzle

There was a buzz around the deserted Indianapolis Motor Speedway [IMS] on Monday as 2020 Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher went out on the track for his maiden IndyCar test. Schumacher, who spent two seasons with Haas, transitioned to sports cars after losing his Haas seat at the end of 2022, joining Alpine's Hypercar team in the World Endurance Championship for 2024.

Although Schumacher remained in the Formula 1 paddock as a Mercedes reserve driver for two seasons, hopes of a comeback never materialised, and he looked set for a permanent stay in sports cars with Alpine. But in recent months, Schumacher has flirted with the idea of IndyCar after receiving a call-up from Rahal Letterman Lanigan [RLL] to test on IMS' road course.