Mick Schumacher To Try Out For Indy Car After F1 Career Cut Short

Mick Schumacher will test an IndyCar for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in mid-October. Schumacher, who currently races for Alpine's Hypercar team in the World Endurance Championship, will test for the team on October 13, taking to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.

Schumacher, who spent two seasons with Haas before losing his drive at the end of 2022, has spent the last three years chasing a return to F1. However, despite his credentials and showing some decent speed during a stint as a reserve driver at Mercedes, the German has been overlooked, prompting him to switch to sports cars to revive his career. With the arrival of the Cadillac team for 2026, as well as a revolving door of drivers at Alpine, Schumacher knew he had one more chance to get back on the grid.



