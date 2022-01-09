Mick Schumacher Wants Out Of Formula 1 After 2022 Season

Ferrari protege Mick Schumacher is expected to cut ties with the Italian team in order to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, according to Autosport. The second-generation racing driver has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for several years, but is reportedly looking to break the affiliation to keep his F1 career alive. Schumacher has yet to confirm a seat for the 2023 season. Ferrari took the young driver under its wing in 2019 due to his stellar performance in the junior series, as team principal Mattia Binotto has said before. It's impossible to ignore the ties between Maranello and the Schumacher family, so that's certainly played a role, too. Not only has the Scuderia provided Schumacher with job placement, but also financial support through the feeder series and plenty of training via its academy—which is what originally made him somewhat of a valuable commodity in F1.



Read Article