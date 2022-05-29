Mick Schumacher's Does The SPLITS At Monaco Grand Prix!

Mick Schumacher managed to walk away unharmed from the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing his Haas into a barrier, which left the car split in two.



The race had been delayed due to torrential rain, and when it finally got underway there was always the prospect of crashes occurring in tricky conditions.



However, the majority of the drivers managed to negotiate the early stages of the Grand Prix well, and with the track drying out, it appeared that the chances of a dramatic collision had diminished.



Full article at the link...





Read Article