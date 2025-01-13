Microlino Set Wheels Down In The US Market - Where Would This Be Successful?

The Anti-Pick-Up-Truck. That is how Microlino calls the… well… Microlino. However, we are not dealing with the so popular model that has been running around in Europe for years. Here comes the Spider version, which will set wheels on American soil.

Imagine the Microlino Spider sitting right next to a Ford F-350 in a traffic jam. The pickup truck would tower over the tiny micro car that it might as well push and shove into its load bed.

The Spider has just been unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show but for the moment, it is just a concept that previews the production model. Its maker describes it as stylish, sustainable, and safe (no, it doesn't fit under the body of vehicles of which drivers might fail to see it and run over it!).