Midsized Truck Market Heats Up With Toyota's Tacoma Leading The Way By A Large Margin

Not surprising in the least, Toyota Motor North America sells the nation's favorite mid-size pickup truck. According to the Japanese automaker's Q3 2025 report, dealers moved 204,464 examples of the breed in the first nine months of the year. That's an improvement of 61.2 percent from 2024.

Of the grand total, the Tacoma i-FORCE MAX sold 22,773 units in the United States of America. The only midsizer with electrified muscle boasts a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with a 48-horsepower electric motor that is cleverly integrated between the four-pot mill and the eight-speed transmission.