Military Special Forces Units Begin Testing EV Bicycles For Tactical Use

Bicycles being used as military tools are nothing new, going back decades and serving across several wars. Electric bicycles with the special forces though, now that’s something relatively novel and a sign of the times.

 

Electric bicycles are more popular than ever before, and their success has now made its way into the military.

Bucking the traditional pipeline of military-to-civilian technology innovation, several militaries have begun adopting consumer-level electric bicycles for tactical use.



