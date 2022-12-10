Military Test Drives A Hummer And Asks GM Defense To Build Them A Dedicated Platform

Earlier this year, The US Department of Defense (DOD) ordered a GMC Hummer for analysis and demonstration. A few days later, the army also ordered a Canoo EV for the same reason.

The results of these evaluations are unknown, but the DOD has now asked GM Defense to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on existing DOD platforms. This means the military might be more interested in GM's Ultium battery technology than the Hummer.

The DOD department behind this latest development is called the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and its goal is to accelerate the adoption of commercial technology across the US military.