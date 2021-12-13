Millennials The Generation That Hates Driving Are Buying Pickups At An Astonishing Rate

Pickup trucks continue to dominate sales in America. It comes as no surprise, then, that America's top-selling vehicles in 2021 so far are the Detroit Big Three, with the Ford F-150 on track to become America's best-selling truck for the 45th year in a row. What is surprising, however, is that millennials (the generation born between 1977 and 1994 that is typically less interested in driving than Baby Boomers) are now the biggest market in America for midsize, full-size, and heavy-duty pickup trucks, overtaking Boomers and Gen-X for the first time.



