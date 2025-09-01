Millions in Rare Cars Mysteriously Evacuated to Public Lot Amidst Disaster Fears

In an X post shared by user @hartgoat, a striking image reveals millions of dollars worth of rare cars seemingly evacuated into a public parking lot. This unusual sight has prompted speculation among viewers, with some suggesting this could be a response to a disaster like the devastating Palisades Fire, known for its destruction across Los Angeles. Commenters on the post have estimated that just one car, the Gullwing SEL 300, might be valued between $2-3 million, underlining the immense worth of the entire collection. Concerns about security were raised, with one user expressing hope that the owner had hired protection for these valuable assets. The discussion also veered into broader societal issues, with a mention of the disparity in government assistance for disaster recovery, comparing potential aid for rebuilding such a collection to less fortunate cases. Some speculated on the logistics, suggesting the owner might have used a truck to move the cars to their current location. This scenario not only showcases the opulence and rarity of classic car collections but also highlights the challenges and considerations of safeguarding such treasures in the face of unforeseen events.











Someone evacuated their car collection pic.twitter.com/bWv3yp4xrJ — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) January 9, 2025



