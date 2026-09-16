Mini 1998 GT Edition Inherits JCW Parts

The GT name returns to MINI's lineup with a very specific piece of arithmetic behind it. Unlike the 1275 GT and 1499 GT that inspired the badge, the 1998 GT indicates 1,998 cubic centimeters from the BMW-produced engine of the Cooper C. Its chassis, meanwhile, gets a few upgrades borrowed from the considerably hotter end of the British marque's catalog. Production for the US market is scheduled to start in October, with the first cars expected at dealers nationwide in November. Good for 161 horsepower, the 2.0-liter mill of the special edition is furthered by suspension and brake updates from the JCW parts bin, giving this hatchback a more enthusiast-oriented specification than its maximum output figure suggests.



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