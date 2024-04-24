Mini Aceman EV SUV Hits The Ground Running

The long-awaited Mini Aceman has finally been revealed, with the crossover making its official debut at Auto China (also known as the Beijing Motor Show). Slotting between the Cooper Hardtop and the larger Countryman, the all-electric Aceman offers city dwellers a compact alternative to the Countryman without sacrificing the crossover style and ride height. Available exclusively with an electric drivetrain, the Aceman will be offered in two different flavors. The entry-level Aceman E produces 181 hp and 214 lb-ft of torque. That may not sound like much, but acceleration is respectable, with the 0-62 mph spring requiring 7.9 seconds. The top speed is limited to 99 mph. The more energetic Aceman SE has 215 hp and 243 lb-ft, which shaves 0.8 seconds off the acceleration time. The top speed is pegged at 106 mph.



