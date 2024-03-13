Mini Aceman's Cover Blown By China's Ministry Of Industry And Information Technology

Mini is gearing up to unveil the all-new Aceman, but the electric crossover made an early appearance in China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The subcompact model bridges the gap between the Cooper and the Countryman. However, unlike those two, it will be exclusively available with a fully electric powertrain.

The Aceman looks like a smaller and sportier iteration of the new Countryman, with proportions more akin to a subcompact hatch than an SUV. It embraces Mini’s contemporary design ethos, marked by angular lighting units, an octagonal grille, and defined fenders. Yet, it maintains traditional Mini elements such as the signature wraparound greenhouse and short overhangs.