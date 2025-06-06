Mini Adds Host Of Personalization Options To 2026 Models

The ailing MINI brand looks forward to the 2026 model year with more personalization choices for all models in the lineup. Regarding the biggest change, that comes in the form of the John Cooper Works Style Package, which is available on all S models for 2026. Said package costs $1,200 for the Cooper and $1,400 for the Countryman. Not only does it spruce up the looks of the Cooper and Countryman with a body kit and sporty wheels, but prospective customers are further presented with DCC continuous frequency-selective damping. The Dynamic Damper Control makes a world of difference both in the corners and in terms of ride quality.

Customers who decide to spend extra for said package also get enhanced brakes and paddle shifters. MINI's take on the BMW X1 now offers 18-inch Asteroid Spoke black wheels with all-season tires at no additional charge. Said wheels can be had with the Iconic or Signature Plus trim levels in Classic Style or Favoured Style. MINI further sweetens the deal with Digital Key Plus. The latest system combines the key fob with the digital key, setup card, and service card for additional convenience and peace of mind.



Read Article