Mini Claims If You Go All Digital You Lose Your Customers

Touchscreens are still a hot topic. Shortly after the rise of the iPhone, automakers went all in on screen technology, adding massive, all-encompassing displays to the center of their vehicles. It was all in an effort to appeal to the next-generation of buyers.

Here’s the problem, though: customers quickly bucked against touchscreen overload, demanding automakers return even the most basic of tactile controls back into their vehicles. So far, brands like Audi, Hyundai, and Volkswagen—some after being called out publicly—have already obliged, with other companies also feeling the heat.