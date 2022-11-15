Mini Clubman Replacement To Target Volkswagen's Golf Hatchback

MINI has been talking about range expansion and renewal for a while now, with the brand’s former boss Bernd Korber telling us in 2020 a new crossover is in the works alongside two more new models. Fast forward to 2022 and you’ll hear the same rhetoric from his successor Stefanie Wurst. The new boss, who succeeded Korber in February, will now take charge of the brand as it looks to introduce at least three new all-electric models, reposition its SUV offering to include two models, and also, potentially enter the family hatchback market with a new car to replace the Clubman.



