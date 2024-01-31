Mini Confirms April 24th Unveiling For New Aceman EV

Mini is preparing to round off its line-up of three all-new core models later this year with the Aceman crossover, which will be unveiled at the Auto China show on 24 April.



The Aceman will share much of its mechanical make-up with the new Cooper, using a stretched version of the supermini’s Spotlight architecture. Billed as the Mini with the broadest appeal, it is 192mm longer, 23mm wider and 130mm taller than the Cooper.



Power will come from a single electric motor at the front axle, with outputs of either 181bhp or 215bhp. The entry-level offering is capable of sending the Cooper from 0-62mph in 7.3sec, while the more powerful motor reduces this to 6.7sec. The Aceman will be able to achieve broadly similar sprint times.





