Mini Confirms The Manual Transmission Option Is Dead

Mini will not offer manual gearboxes in any future products, according to the automaker’s boss Stefanie Wurst speaking to Top Gear. Also, the company plans to get into electric vehicle racing.

“We won’t have a manual unfortunately,” Mini brand boss Stefanie Wurst said about the future combustion-powered models. The automaker introduced the electric variants of the new Cooper and Countryman at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

So far, Mini is keeping quiet about the new combustion-powered models. All models reportedly gain mild-hybrid assistance to improve emisssions.